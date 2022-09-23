The record holder of the 100 and 200 meters is in Europe as testimonial of the insurance company. Great availability with everyone and an admission: “I don’t see who can beat my records”

One day in Italy, in Milan, for His Speed ​​Usain Bolt. The holder of the world records of 100 and 200 meters, retired from the scene for five years now, has landed in the city thanks to Allianz Direct – of which he is testimonial – and has documented on Thursdays on his social channels, with great curiosity of the many followers who follow him (11.7 million on Instagram alone).

Music and radio — The Jamaican sprinter’s day, in jeans, sneakers and a red polo shirt, began with Radio Deejay, where he first met the winners of a competition and then answered Linus and Nicola Savino’s questions, only pausing to listen to his latest single ” Try Harder “. Yes, because Bolt’s new great passion is music, as a singer and as a producer. Check out Spotify. Among the many things said, one did not escape the athletics fans: “At the moment I do not see athletes able to beat my records”.

Pasta time — The eight-time Olympic gold medal then passed through the Da Vittorio restaurant, itself eight Michelin stars in the world, which the Jamaican has immortalized on several occasions, showing himself sincerely satisfied with the pot of creamed paccheri, betraying for a moment the unmissable state of shape it still holds. And that he put on display later, in the visit of the Allianz Tower by the architects Isozaki-Maffei, the highest in Milan.

Charity — For over a year, Bolt has been the protagonist of the Allianz Direct #DirectPromise campaign alongside the athletes of tomorrow and in support of the less fortunate kids. In Italy the partnership is with the non-profit organization Sport Senza Frontiere.

September 22, 2022 (change September 22, 2022 | 21:49)

