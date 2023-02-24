Home Sports USBasketball, Carmelo Anthony Global Ambassador della FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup 2023
Sports

USBasketball, Carmelo Anthony Global Ambassador della FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup 2023

by admin
USBasketball, Carmelo Anthony Global Ambassador della FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup 2023

U.S. superstar and 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony has become Global Ambassador of the 2023 FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup, with the event kicking off August 25 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

Joining the recently announced Argentinian superstar louis scola e to the Spanish legend Pau Gasol as global ambassadors, Carmelo Anthony will help promote the World Cup and take part in preparation activities for FIBA’s flagship men’s competition.

“I have proudly represented the United States on the biggest stages in the world and the World Cup is the toughest competition in international basketball,” Carmelo said. “It’s about finding a perfect balance between people, talent and great chemistry. I look forward to supporting all players at this year’s World Cup and celebrating sport on a global scale.”

Three-time Olympic gold medalist, selected in the 75 team ° anniversary of the NBA and currently ranked in the top 10 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, Carmelo led a legendary career. At the 2006 World Cup in Japan, Carmelo put on a dynamic, high-scoring performance as he led the US team to the podium with a third-place finish and earned a spot in the All-Star Five.

He averaged 19.9 points per game and collected 35 of the United States’ points in their 94-85 comeback triumph against Italy in the group stage. That performance sparked a three-game, all-American run in which Carmelo buried 12 of 20 three-point attempts. Even in the only loss in the competition, a 101-95 semi-final loss to Greece, Carmelo had 27 points.

The Olympic stage was also where Carmelo shined for the United States, helping the national team to an undefeated three gold medals in 2008, 2012 and 2016, and also a bronze medal in 2004. U.S. Olympic men’s, currently ranks second on the all-time scoring list with 336 points scored, 113 field goals made, 262 field goals attempted, 125 rebounds, 139 field goals attempted, and 71 free throws attempted. Carmelo is also second all-time in three-point field goals made with 57.

See also  The fans see hope again! Can Guangyao be expected to take over the Guangzhou Football Club? -Qianlong Net·China Capital Net

Bursting onto the scene in the 2004 Athens Olympic Games at the age of 20, playing in the 2006 World Cup and then winning the FIBA ​​AmeriCup in 2007, Carmelo has secured legendary status in US and international basketball through his his career longevity, prolific scoring, and strong leadership qualities.

Carmelo will be in Manila on February 24 for the Window 6 Philippines-Lebanon World Cup qualifier, soaking up the atmosphere the Philippines is so famous for when it comes to basketball.

You may also like

F1: test in Bahrain, Zhou fastest on day...

Vespa Special Capirex by Epoca Motors: success for...

Hurkacz saved the match ball. And then he...

Scattered considerations on Tàr — Sportellate.it

Club confirm interest in Lionel Messi

Walking the Lantern Trail in Crans-Montana at night...

Referee explains the rules on Tik tok: The...

Hayward Teacher Placed On Leave Over Allegedly Giving...

Atalanta, with Milan Gasp proposes the trident again

Can The NBA’s Experimental Endgame Make It To...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy