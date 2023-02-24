U.S. superstar and 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony has become Global Ambassador of the 2023 FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup, with the event kicking off August 25 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

Joining the recently announced Argentinian superstar louis scola e to the Spanish legend Pau Gasol as global ambassadors, Carmelo Anthony will help promote the World Cup and take part in preparation activities for FIBA’s flagship men’s competition.

“I have proudly represented the United States on the biggest stages in the world and the World Cup is the toughest competition in international basketball,” Carmelo said. “It’s about finding a perfect balance between people, talent and great chemistry. I look forward to supporting all players at this year’s World Cup and celebrating sport on a global scale.”

Three-time Olympic gold medalist, selected in the 75 team ° anniversary of the NBA and currently ranked in the top 10 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, Carmelo led a legendary career. At the 2006 World Cup in Japan, Carmelo put on a dynamic, high-scoring performance as he led the US team to the podium with a third-place finish and earned a spot in the All-Star Five.

He averaged 19.9 points per game and collected 35 of the United States’ points in their 94-85 comeback triumph against Italy in the group stage. That performance sparked a three-game, all-American run in which Carmelo buried 12 of 20 three-point attempts. Even in the only loss in the competition, a 101-95 semi-final loss to Greece, Carmelo had 27 points.

The Olympic stage was also where Carmelo shined for the United States, helping the national team to an undefeated three gold medals in 2008, 2012 and 2016, and also a bronze medal in 2004. U.S. Olympic men’s, currently ranks second on the all-time scoring list with 336 points scored, 113 field goals made, 262 field goals attempted, 125 rebounds, 139 field goals attempted, and 71 free throws attempted. Carmelo is also second all-time in three-point field goals made with 57.

Bursting onto the scene in the 2004 Athens Olympic Games at the age of 20, playing in the 2006 World Cup and then winning the FIBA ​​AmeriCup in 2007, Carmelo has secured legendary status in US and international basketball through his his career longevity, prolific scoring, and strong leadership qualities.

Carmelo will be in Manila on February 24 for the Window 6 Philippines-Lebanon World Cup qualifier, soaking up the atmosphere the Philippines is so famous for when it comes to basketball.