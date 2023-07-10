Use Weekly News, Biden authorizes cluster munitions for Kiev, then leaves for Europe

11/18

A new candidate – A third wheel makes its way into the duel between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. After announcing last month that he wants to run with the controversial People’s Party, 70-year-old Cornel West, an African-American intellectual and activist, is aiming straight for the Green Party nomination. If he gets it, he could drain votes for the incumbent president by intercepting the vote of progressive voters or skeptics towards a leader who is already in his 80s and with little consensus in the polls, as David Axelrod, the former adviser to Barack Obama, also said

