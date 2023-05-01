Home » USFL: Every touchdown in Week 3 | USFL Highlights
USFL: Every touchdown in Week 3 | USFL Highlights

Check out the best touchdowns from Week 3 in the USFL including the New Orleans Breakers’ Wes Hills and Mclead Bethel-Thompson, Birmigham Stallions’ Alex McGough, Houston Gamblers’ Kenji Bahar and Mark Thompson, Memphis Showboats’ Cole Kelley, New Jersey Generals’ Darius Victor and De’Andre Johnson.

