USFL Inside The Drive: How Reggie Corbin willed the Panthers to win

The Michigan Panthers improved to 2-0 in the 2023 USFL season on Sunday night, beating the Philadelphia Stars, 24-10.

Running back Reggie Corbin was among the driving forces in Michigan’s Week 2 win, as he ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 11.9 yards per carry. Corbin’s penultimate carry was the one that ultimately put the game away.

Up 17-10 with 8:28 remaining in the fourth quarter, Corbin was stressing to his teammates about the importance of getting first downs on the drive.

The drive began with quarterback Josh Love’s first down pass going incomplete. After the play, Corbin expressed for the team to give him the ball, which he did again after getting the call on second down to move the chains.

One play after another Corbin carry, the Panthers ran “left trucky tight, Charlie nine strong” on second-and-7 from their own 48-yard line. The play saw Corbin run left for the first down, evade a series of tackles and take the ball 52 yards to the house. It would be the last score of the game.

To see how it all went down, here’s this week’s installment of “Inside the Drive,” a highlight video featuring mic’d up coaches and players.

Inside the Drive: Corbin leads the way sports/1600/900/play-65ad9e2c800021c–insidethedrive_1682471596710.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)”> sports/1600/900/play-65ad9e2c800021c–insidethedrive_1682471596710.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)”> sports/1600/900/play-65ad9e2c800021c–insidethedrive_1682471596710.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)”> Check out this exclusive footage of Reggie Corbin’s impressive performance in the Michigan Panthers’ win over the Philadelphia Stars in Week 2.

USFL’s Best Mic’d Up Moments from Week 2 sports/1600/900/play-65acdfb9100021c–micdup_1682462158622.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)”> sports/1600/900/play-65acdfb9100021c–micdup_1682462158622.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)”> sports/1600/900/play-65acdfb9100021c–micdup_1682462158622.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)”> Check out the best soundbites from Week 2 of the USFL, featuring Michigan’s Reggie Corbin, Birmingham’s Alex McGough and New Jersey’s Darius Victor. See also World Cup, interview with De Roon: "The Netherlands believe in it, we can win"

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United States Football League” data-remove-text=” United States Football League” data-action-location=”article favorite embedded” aria-label=”Follow Button” class=”button-favorite” data-v-0aaa2986=””> United States Football League