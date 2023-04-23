USFL Week 2 live updates: Birmingham Stallions handling Memphis Showboats

Week 2 of the 2023 USFL season is in full swing on FOX, and we’ve got you covered with all the action across the league!

Closing things out Saturday in Birmingham, the USFL’s newest team, the Memphis Showboats, are taking on the defending champion Birmingham Stallions.

Earlier, the New Orleans Breakers beat the Houston Gamblers, 38-31. See the full regular-season week-by-week matchups here .

You can also check out FOX Bet’s current title odds for all eight teams .

Here are the top plays!

Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions

BOOM

Memphis went three-and-out to begin the game. Then Birmingham was on the verge of punting the ensuing possession before quarterback Alex McGough hooked up with tight end Jace Sternberger going to his left for a 49-yard completion.

Two plays later, McGough threw a bullet, 16-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Davion Davis, giving the Stallions the early lead.

Stallions grooving

After another Memphis three-and-out, Birmingham picked up right where it left off.

A 20-yard completion to Myron Mitchell and a 23-yard completion to Sternberger put the Stallions in field goal range. Then one play after an 11-yard completion to Deon Cain, Zaquandre White ran in Birmingham’s second score. The Stallions led 14-0 after the first quarter.

Moving the chains

Memphis converted a fourth-and-one from its own 41-yard line, as quarterback Brady White hit wide receiver Ryan McDaniel for the five-yard pickup and the first down.

However, the Showboats couldn’t come up with points, as Alex Kessman missed a 48-yard field goal.

He cannot be stopped

Two plays after McGough hit Sternberger for a 28-yard completion, the two hooked up for a score.

Going to his left, McGough found Sternberger for a 25-yard touchdown. The touchdown reception was one of four catches for Sternberger in the first half, which totaled 123 yards.

Missed opportunity

Memphis got into field goal range before halftime, but White was intercepted by safety T.J. Carter in the end zone.

Birmingham led 21-0 at halftime.

Running away with it

Birmingham was set to punt it away on the opening possession of the second half, but Memphis was called for too many men on the field, giving the Stallions a new set of downs. One play later, White ran through the Showboats defense, evading a couple of tackles for a 35-yard touchdown.

Stay tuned for updates!

Pregame scene

