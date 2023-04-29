USFL Week 3 live updates: New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions

Week 3 of the 2023 USFL season is here, and we’ve got you covered with all of Saturday’s action!

Kicking things off in Birmingham, it’s a battle between two undefeated teams, as the New Orleans Breakers (2-0) are taking on the Birmingham Stallions (2-0).

Later, the Memphis Showboats and the Houston Gamblers will both aim to lock down their first win of the season when the two face off in Memphis (7 pm ET, FOX).

Here are the top plays!

New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions

Birmingham out of the gate!

On the opening kickoff, the Stallions wasted no time as Deon Cain went 80 yards for a quick touchdown.

New Orleans fires back quickly

The Breakers answer Birmingham’s quick TD with a 40-yard touchdown pass from McLeod Bethel-Thompson to Lee Morris, evening things up at seven apiece.

The Breakers got six the hard way

The Breakers went on a seven-play, 63-yard drive that took up nearly four minutes for a touchdown all thanks to Wes Hills who rushed for 55 yards and picked up eight reception yards on the drive. Hills has eight rushes for 62 yards in the first quarter and the Breakers lead 14-10.

McGough sidelined with an apparent head injury

McGough re-enters, throws an INT

In the middle of a Birmingham five-play drive, Jerod Fernandez intercepted a pass by McGough, which later resulted in a field goal for the Breakers who took a 17-10 lead with 7:56 left in the first half.

