USFL Week 5 live updates: Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Michigan Panthers

Week 5 of the USFL is upon us, marking the halfway point of the 2023 regular season, and we’ve got you covered with all the action from Saturday’s slate!

Kicking things off, the Pittsburgh Maulers (1-3) are facing the Michigan Panthers (2-2) in Detroit.

Later on FOX, expect a fierce battle when the Birmingham Stallions (3-1) play host to the Houston Gamblers (2-2) at 4 p.m. ET.

See the full list of regular-season week-by-week matchups here.

Here are the top moments!

Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers

Panthers hit it big early!

The Panthers started their first offensive possession from Pittsburgh’s 26-yard line after a 73-yard punt return from Ish Hyman.

Five plays later, Josh Love hit Cole Hikutini for a 5-yard touchdown reception, putting the Panthers up 7-0 early.

Pregame scene

Stay tuned for updates!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United States Football League” data-remove-text=” United States Football League” data-action-location=”article favorite embedded” aria-label=”Follow Button” class=”button-favorite” data-v-0aaa2986=””> United States Football League Pittsburgh Maulers Michigan Panthers