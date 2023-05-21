Home » USFL Week 6 top plays: Philadelphia Stars lead New Orleans Breakers
There are some great matchups on the schedule in Week 6 of the USFLand we’ve got you covered with all the action from a Sunday slate that includes a pair of contests.

Leading off the day, the New Orleans Breakers (4-1) take on the Philadelphia Stars (2-3) on FS1. Later, the New Jersey Generals (2-3) will do battle with the Houston Gamblers (3-2).

Yesterday, the Memphis Showboats (3-3) dominated the Pittsburgh Maulers (2-4), 22-0, while the Birmingham Stallions (4-2) took down the Michigan Panthers (2-4), 27-13.

See the full list of regular-season week-by-week matchups here.

Here are the top moments!

New Orleans Breakers vs. Philadelphia Stars

Big play sets up FG

New Orleans went three-and-out on the opening possession, which was followed by Philadelphia getting points on the board.

The impetus of the drive was Stars quarterback Case Cookus hitting wide receiver Corey Coleman for a 29-yard completion, as shown below. With that said, the Stars were unable to reach the end zone, settling for a 21-yard field goal from Luis Aguilar.

Philadelphia led 3-0 after the first quarter.

Another FG drive

The Breakers pinned the Stars at their own 8-yard line late in the first quarter. Philadelphia then got out of its own red zone, pushing the ball down the field. On back-to-back plays, Cookus hit running back Dexter Williams and Coleman for a pair of completions that combined for 41 yards. Once again, though, the Stars had to settle for a field goal.

Pick-6!

New Orleans moved the ball into Philadelphia territory on the ensuing possession before disaster struck.

On third-and-seven from the Philadelphia 39-yard line, Breakers quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson had his pass intercepted by Stars cornerback Amani Dennis, who ran the pick back 72 yards for a touchdown. Philadelphia led 13-0.

Making a play

The Breakers got on the board late in the first half to make it a one-score game.

A 13-play drive that saw New Orleans convert a fourth down ended with Bethel-Thompson hitting wide receiver Johnnie Dixon for a contested third down touchdown pass near the goal line.

Stay tuned for updates!

Pregame scene

