USFL Week 7 top plays: Birmingham Stallions vs. New Orleans Breakers
USFL Week 7 top plays: Birmingham Stallions vs. New Orleans Breakers

USFL Week 7 top plays: Birmingham Stallions vs. New Orleans Breakers

Week 7 of the USFL season is filled with matchups that carry serious playoff implications, and we’ve got you covered with all the action from a Saturday slate that includes a pair of crucial contests.

First, the Birmingham Stallions (4-2) take on the New Orleans Breakers (4-2) in a battle for first place in the South Division.

Later, the Pittsburgh Maulers (2-4) will try to bounce back from a shutout defeat in Week 6 and take down the Philadelphia Stars (3-3) (9 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app).

See the full list of regular-season week-by-week matchups here.

Here are the top moments!

Birmingham Stallions vs. New Orleans Breakers

Pregame scene

Bringing the heat

With the USFL season heating up, the Stallions and Breakers brought the heat ahead of Saturday’s big tilt between two of the league’s top teams.

Honoring those who served

As it’s Memorial Day weekend, Djimon Brooks honored his grandfather, who served the country, ahead of Saturday’s game.

Warmin’ up

The Stallions and Breakers made final preparations ahead of kickoff.

See also  Olympic scandal in Tokyo: First verdicts in the corruption scandal

