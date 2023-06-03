Home » USFL Week 8 live updates: Maulers lead Gamblers at halftime
USFL Week 8 live updates: Maulers lead Gamblers at halftime

Week 8 of the USFL is here and the race for the postseason remains extremely tight. All eight teams are still in the mix with only three weeks left in the regular season, making this weekend’s games more important than ever.

The action kicks off Saturday when the Houston Gamblers (4-3), tied for second in the South Division, take on the North Division’s last-place Pittsburgh Maulers (2-5) in Canton, Ohio.

Later, the league’s division leaders will face off when the Birmingham Stallions (5-2) host the Philadelphia Stars (4-3).

Here are the top moments!

Houston Gamblers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

Maulers want to start fast

Opening drive success!

Quarterback Troy Williams went 5-of-5 for 27 yards and the Maulers went on a 10-play, 76-yard drive capped off by a two-yard Williams touchdown run.

Hennie on the gas!

Williams connected with speedster Isaiah Hennie, who hit the gas after the reception, going for 28 yards.

Ray Horton’s Hall of Fame connections

Houston gets on the board

The Gamblers got on the board just before halftime with a 23-yard rushing touchdown by Mark Thompson, his 12th of the season, to cap off a nine-play, 73-yard drive.

At halftime, the Maulers led the Gamblers 13-6.

Pregame scene

Stay tuned for updates!

