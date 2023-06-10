Home » USFL Week 9 live updates: Maulers shutting out Panthers at half
Sports

USFL Week 9 live updates: Maulers shutting out Panthers at half

by admin
USFL Week 9 live updates: Maulers shutting out Panthers at half

Week 9 of the USFL season is here, and the action starts Saturday on FOX with the first of two highly anticipated divisional matchups.

Kicking things off, the Michigan Panthers (3-5) are taking on the Pittsburgh Maulers (2-6) in Canton, Ohio.

Later, the Memphis Showboats (5-3) are playing host to the New Orleans Breakers (5-3) at 3 p.m. ET.

Here are the top moments!

Michigan Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

Coming out hot!

The Maulers wasted no time getting started as Josh Simmons returned the opening kickoff all the way to Michigan’s 29-yard line.

A few players later, it was Simmons again, this time hauling in a perfect pass from Troy Williams, beating a defense that couldn’t have been played much better. That gave the Maulers a quick 7-0 lead.

‘I knew it was a gonna be a bomb, for sure’

Have you ever seen an 83-yard punt? Now you have, courtesy of Matt Mengel!

Mengel then talked to Brock Huard about his monster boot.

Sticky fingers

Meanwhile, Michigan had a few highlights as well, including this incredible catch by AJ Richardson. How did he even see it?

Sack attack

The Panthers also made life difficult for Williams, notching four sacks in the first quarter. Breeland Speaks managed his ninth of the season, which he did with only a three-man rush, right here:

Pittsburgh special

The Maulers continued to rule the day on special teams. Madre London not only blocked the punt, be he recovered it, too!

Pregame scene

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience

United States Football League” data-remove-text=”United States Football League” data-action-location=”article favorite embedded” aria-label=”Follow Button” class=”button-favorite” data-v-0aaa2986=””>

United States Football League

Michigan Panthers

Pittsburgh Maulers

See also  Kim Jong-un 'top gun', and the bluff video of the 'monstrous' ballistic missile - Foreign

USFL trending

  • USFL Week 9: What to expect in all four matchups

    USFL Trending Image: 2023 USFL Week 9 predictions, expert picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

    2023 USFL Week 9 predictions, expert picks by Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica

    USFL Trending Image: 2023 USFL schedule: Dates, times, channel, full week-by-week matchups

    2023 USFL schedule: Dates, times, channel, full week-by-week matchups

  • USFL Trending Image: Cole Kelley credits team football, fan support for Showboats' success

    Cole Kelley credits team football, fan support for Showboats’ success

    USFL Trending Image: What to expect in Michigan Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

    What to expect in Michigan Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

    USFL Trending Image: 2023 USFL Playoffs: Schedule, playoff picture, dates, times, TV

    2023 USFL Playoffs: Schedule, playoff picture, dates, times, TV

  • USFL Trending Image: USFL bad beat: Missed field goal costly to Maulers bettors

    USFL bad beat: Missed field goal costly to Maulers bettors

    USFL Trending Image: 2023 USFL Week 7 predictions, expert picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

    2023 USFL Week 7 predictions, expert picks by Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica

    USFL Trending Image: 2023 USFL odds Week 9: Betting lines, spreads

    2023 USFL odds Week 9: Betting lines, spreads

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

You may also like

French Open: Amelie Mauresmo says tournament can ‘do...

Vingegaard wins Criterium du Dauphine

[Singapore Badminton Open]Guoyu won 1 championship and 1...

Panatta, McEnroe, Borg at dinner in Paris between...

Riots overshadow promotion second leg: SpVgg Unterhaching is...

‘Unexpected’ Willie Calhoun channels Aaron Judge with HR...

Borussia Mönchengladbach: Why Virkus takes a risk with...

Chinese women’s volleyball team prepares for World Women’s...

Leo Messi, retained on his arrival in China...

DFB: Hansi Flick demands more from Niklas Süle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy