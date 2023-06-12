USFL Week 9 live updates: New Jersey Generals lead Philadelphia Stars

Week 9 of the USFL season has featured no shortage of star power, and you can expect more in Sunday’s finale.

Closing things out on FOX, the Philadelphia Stars (4-4) are taking on the New Jersey Generals (2-6) in Canton, Ohio.

Earlier, the Birmingham Stallions (7-2) took down the Houston Gamblers (5-4) in Memphis, 38-15.

Here are the top moments!

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Jersey Generals

Annnd we’re off!

One way to start a game is to run the opening kickoff out for a touchdown, which is what Cam Echols-Luper did for the Generals.

Got it back

A pass interference on safety Paris Ford put the ball in Generals territory for the Stars. Later in the drive, quarterback Case Cookus moved the sticks on third down with his legs, getting Philadelphia into the red zone. Then on third-and-goal, Cookus hit Corey Coleman, who was coming across the field, for the 6-yard score.

New Jersey got a field goal on its next possession and led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter.

He keeps running

After the Stars reached midfield on their next possession, Cookus took off for 28 yards, as shown below. The big pickup on the ground eventually led to a 27-yard field goal from kicker Luis Aguilar.

Get up!

Generals quarterback De’Andre Johnson threw a deep ball to wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr., who came down with the contested 43-yard completion. Later in the drive, New Jersey pulled off a trick-play touchdown.

On third-and-1, Johnson pitched the ball to running back Darius Victor, who then threw a goal-line touchdown pass to tight end Braedon Bowman.

It was hugs abound following the go-ahead score.

Dropping bombs

De’Andre Johnson began to stamp his imprint on the game in the third quarter, as he linked up with Darrell Stewart Jr. for a massive 56-yard connection.

Victor notched his second TD of the day – this time on the ground – to put a bow on the drive, and put N.J. up 23-13.

Three’s company

The Generals were pulling out all the stops Sunday, dicing up Philly’s defense with a crafty trick play, before Victor found pay dirt for his third score of the day.

Can’t bring me down!

Said Terry Wright after hauling in this dime from Cookus. Wright flexed his muscle as he romped into the end zone to cut New Jersey’s lead to 14.

Stay tuned for updates!

Pregame scene

