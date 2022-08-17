Home Sports Using Basketball to Prove Growth and Transformation – UA Let’s 3 Mini Inheritance Youth Three-player Basketball Tournament Grand Opening-Qianlong.com.cn
On August 13, 2022, Beijing time, the 2022 ua let’s 3 mini heritage trio basketball game (Zhuhai Station) named by Under Armour was grandly opened in Teng Heqi Sports Center. The game revolved around the three major growth modules. The 2-day time will be carried out in sequence, namely the competition module (3v3 competition), the special training module (UA Next special training camp), the entertainment module (skill competition, “Water Flower Brothers” double three-point competition); Competitive and interesting, this Zhuhai Station has set up four age groups (U8, U10, U12, U13), attracting nearly 100 players from various regions in Guangdong Province to sign up for the competition. , and finally gave birth to the first, second and third runner-up in each group, and awarded a total of 21 awards such as MVP, skill competition, three-point competition, etc. The competition in Zhuhai Station ended successfully at Teng Heqi Sports Center on August 14;

With the successful completion of the Zhuhai Station, the Legacy Basketball League announced that it will start the national competition in October 2022 – Taiyuan Station. We adhere to the concepts of teamwork, optimism, responsibility, creativity and happiness, and aim at professional and pure basketball. Starting from CBA, relying on CBA professional players, high-quality system training, cutting-edge AI technology and other elements, it will create an international competition platform for young people to improve technology and enhance communication.

Here, basketball will be an excellent way of education. Students can not only improve their basketball skills, but also cultivate team spirit, form optimistic values, learn to take responsibility, activate innovative ideas, and feel the joy of sports. Basketball fosters a state of effort and builds a strong character.

TBA hopes to promote the development of basketball as its mission, to help young players thrive, to join forces with Spring Academy, and to start the dream journey of Chinese basketball teenagers with scientific and systematic training, and to provide basketball-loving students Build a bridge to the peak of basketball!

Hey boy! Agreed, we meet at the summit!

About TBA Heritage Junior Basketball

The Torch Basketball Academy (TBA) heritage youth basketball program is supported by a number of CBA professional players as technical guidance, aiming to create a basketball program that improves technical exchanges for teenagers. And through the national elite training camp composed of top domestic and foreign trainers, it provides the best training resources for talented candidates. Cooperate with the most cutting-edge AI technology to provide more scientific professional-level data analysis for the contestants. TBA not only focuses on basketball, but also hopes to witness the growth and transformation of young basketball fans on the road of life through basketball.

