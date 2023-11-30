Title: National Flying Saucer Shooting Team Strengthens Spirit and Style Through Military Training

On November 28, the National UFO Shooting Team concluded an eight-day military training at the Sichuan Land Sports School in Chengdu, marking the official start of their winter training. The training aimed to strengthen physical fitness, willpower, and ideological and style construction to prepare for the Paris Olympics.

The military training followed the preliminary team selection for the Paris Olympics and focused on teaching the fine style and sense of rules of the PLA, emphasizing discipline and team spirit. The training also included physical exercises and lectures from experts, along with communication between the coaching staff and the functional monitoring team.

The training concluded with a display of queue drill exercises, showcasing the participants’ high morale and firm confidence. Athletes expressed their commitment to using the military training as a starting point to continue strengthening their ideological understanding and style construction. Qi Ying, a male multi-faceted UFO athlete, highlighted the importance of the training in improving his ideological style and consciousness, emphasizing the need to maintain a soldier’s mindset of determination and sacrifice during training and competition.

Wang Xiaojing, a women’s multi-directional UFO athlete, also emphasized the competitive nature of military training, focusing on style and fighting spirit. She expressed her determination to put the lessons learned into practice and make greater progress in the following winter training as they prepare for the Paris Olympics.

The military training served as a valuable opportunity for the National UFO Shooting Team to strengthen their spirit and style, setting a solid foundation for their upcoming winter training and Olympic preparations. With their newfound determination and focus, the team is poised to make a significant impact at the Paris Olympics.