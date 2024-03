The USK Prague basketball players outclassed Chomutov 92:49 in the 8th round of the league in a battle between first and second. The Leopards fell to fifth place after their third defeat in the competition. Runners-up Žabiny Brno moved behind the champions from USK, beating Trutnov 86:61. Prague’s Slavia took third place, beating league newcomer Brandýs nad Labem unequivocally 98:70.

