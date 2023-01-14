Bologna, 14 January 2023 – There is one controversy which already this morning spoils the election of the new secretary of the Cgil Bologna, Michele Bulgarelli, 42 years old. Yesterday, once he took the stage of the Arci di San Lazzaro after the counting of the votes, he was in fact welcomed, not only by thunderous applause, but also by theUSSR anthem at full volume.

Rain of controversy as early as this morning: ”Landini apologizes and publicly condemns what happened yesterday in Bologna at the Arci San Lazzaro di Savena club: the election of the local secretary of the CGIL was greeted with the USSR anthem. IS an offense to the many victims of the Ukrainian people who fight for freedom. And Landini, who was present at the event, should immediately distance himself from it”. The group leader of Fratelli d’Italia asks for it Tommaso Foti Room.

Michele Bulgarelli was elected with 74% of the votes, since 2017 he was the number one of the provincial Fiom. He succeeds Maurizio Lunghi arrived at the natural expiry of the mandate. Bulgarelli, as a note explains, has outlined an iunion programmatic address of claim and contractual, and a work plan that brings together proselytism and renewed settlement in the workplace, a bargaining with the priority of wages and the fight against precariousness, the strengthening of trade union training and communication and an international role for the union and the Chamber of Labour. Out of 122 eligible voters, 119 members of the General Assembly voted.

Balboni (FdI): “Landini resigns”

“At this point we believe it necessary that the national secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landini, present at the event without distancing himself from the episode, resign immediately. In fact, it is not tolerable that the largest Italian trade union organization has sympathies for bloody communist totalitarianism”. It adds Alberto Balboni, senator of the Brothers of Italy and president of the constitutional affairs commission of the Senate.

News being updated