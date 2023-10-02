USSR’S HAT-TRIC IN THE HAMMER THROW IN SEOUL 1988 – SportHistoria

article by Nicola Pucci

In a edition of the Games like that of Seoul 1988 where, in athletics, the podiums “monopolized“from a single country in the men’s field are certainly nothing new (for example the 400 meter dash and the long jump with the US trio, the pole vault with the USSR in the first three places), the “triplet” more obvious, having already occurred both in Montreal 1976 and in Moscow 1980, is that of the hammer throwing by Soviet athleteswho had had to give up Los Angeles 1984 due to the well-known counterboycott.

Their superiority in the specialty is so evident (in the same way as that of the Kenyans in the 3000 steeplechase, so to speak) who, generally, leave their opponents only the “crumbs“of a bronze when they fail to do”coat” and then the podium in Moscow in 1980, with gold for Yuri Sedykh with 81.80 metres, a world record at the time, silver for Sergey Litvinov and bronze for Juri Tammproof of this the first two editions of the World Cup, which in Helsinki 1983 saw Litvinov prevail over Sedykh this time (with the two, in the meantime, only improving each other’s world limit), while in Rome 1987 Litvinov confirmed himself as champion, but this time ahead of Tamm.

And the very confirmed “trio” he also appears as the favorite in Seoul 1988with the only doubt relating to how the medals will be distributed this time since, on the one hand Sedykh can boast the world record with the throw of 86.74 meters created at the European Championships in Stuttgart 1986 with Litvinov silver exactly one meter away, the latter won the first two editions of the World Cupcon Tamm acting as the third wheel should the favored compatriots suffer any “empty joke“.

Their superiority, on September 25th at Olympic Stadium of Seoul, is such that the three Soviet hammer throwers are the only ones among the participants to exceed the qualification limit on the first launchwith the best measurement obtained by Litvinov with 81.24 meters.

The final the following day, September 26, resulted in a last-throwing duel between Sedykh and Litvinovwith the latter – while Tamm just needed a second throw at 81.16 meters to secure the bronzerelegating the East German Ralf Haber to fourth place with the measurement of 80.44 meters – which already on the first attempt throws the tool 84.76 meters, improving the Moscow 1980 Olympic record of his rival, who replies with a throw 83.62 meters in the second round and a third and a fourth at the identical measurement of 83.44 meters.

E while Litvinov, on the fifth attempt, improved by 4 centimetres, bringing the Olympic record to 84.80 metres, Sedykh pinned all his hopes on the last throw with which, although he improved to 83.76 metres, he had to bow down in the face of clear superiority by Litvinov who made six throws all above the “tape” of 83 meters, as well as all better than his best result (sequence: 84.76 – 83.82 – 83.86 – 83.98 – 84.80 – 83.80 unbelievable…). And to fully understand what the dominion of the Soviet hammer drills was at the time, just think about how Sedykh’s world record and Litvinov’s Olympic record are still unbeaten 30 years later.

And so, exactly eight years after the Moscow Olympics, and with one edition missed, precisely that of Los Angeles, it is really worth thinking that nothing has changed.

