USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn will miss World Cup with foot injury

Lake Litman College Football & Soccer Analyst

United States women’s national team defender and team captain Becky Sauerbrunn has been ruled out of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup due to a foot injury she sustained with the Portland Thorns, sources confirmed to FOX Sports on Friday. The news was first reported by The Athletic.

Sauerbrunn, 38, and her leadership will be sorely missed on the team. She was expected to play in her fourth — and likely final — World Cup with the hope she would play a major role in bringing the USWNT a historic third straight title. No team – men’s or women’s – has ever completed a three-peat in a World Cup.

But Sauerbrunn is dealing with a foot injury she sustained playing for the Thorns in April. She has not played for her club since the 23 minutes she earned in a June 3 match against OL Reign. She did not play in the June 11 match against the Orlando Pride.

Sauerbrunn, who is also the president of the USWNT players association, has 216 caps for the U.S. She is also a two-time Olympian, winning gold with the U.S. in 2012 and bronze in 2021. Sources have described her emotional state right now as “bummed.”

Neither Sauerbrunn nor U.S. Soccer has commented on her injury status. But coach Vlatko Andonovski is expected to speak with reporters next week after announcing the full 23-player roster.

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of “Strong Like a Woman,” published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her on Twitter @LakenLitman.

