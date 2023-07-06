Home » Usyk will defend world title against Dubois in August
Usyk will defend world title against Dubois in August

After a failed unification fight with Brit Tyson Fury, Ukrainian world heavyweight boxing champion Olexandr Usyk returns to the ring on August 26. The IBF, WBA and WBO champion takes on mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland.

Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Britain’s Dubois holds the regular WBA championship belt, while Usyk is rated higher as a super champion in the association. Usyk, who is still undefeated in 20 professional fights, actually wanted Fury as his next opponent, but the megafight had burst despite a prior fundamental agreement between the promoters. According to reports, WBC world champion Fury had always made new demands. The winner of a unification fight should have called himself the undisputed champion. The Brit Lennox Lewis was the last heavyweight to do so more than 20 years ago.

