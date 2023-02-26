The Utah Jazz need a great fourth period from Markkanen and Kessler to overcome the San Antonio Spurs, in their 16th consecutive stoppage.

The Finnish winger is the top scorer with 27 points in the 118-102 final, the rookie center is felt with 9 points, 12 rebounds and 5 blocks. The contribution of Kris Dunn was also important, author of 15 points with 7 rebounds and 8 assists, while Simone Fontecchio returned to double figures with 11 points (2/4 FG, 6/6 FT) in 13 minutes.

For the Spurs, rookie Sochan has 22 points, while Collins finishes with 15 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks.