Utilizing the Provincial Games: Weinan Highlighting its Mass Sports Style

Weinan City in Shaanxi Province is taking advantage of the upcoming Provincial National Games to showcase its mass sports style. With over 150 events held every year and millions of participants, the city has made significant efforts to promote national fitness and build high-quality sports venues.

One of the highlights of Weinan’s mass sports events is the “Village BA” basketball game. The game brings together basketball players from 11 villages in Xiaoyi Town and has become more than just a sports event. It has fostered a sense of community, with villagers coming together to support their teams and engage in conversations during breaks. This basketball game is a reflection of the mass sports culture that Weinan City has been cultivating.

In addition to promoting mass sports, Weinan City is also actively preparing for the 18th Provincial National Games, which will be held in August 2022. The city has undertaken venue construction and renovation projects, and has formed a total of 27 preparatory teams with over 1,000 athletes. The city aims to excel not only as a host but also in competitive sports, and has shown promising results in recent competitions.

Furthermore, Weinan City has been utilizing the sports industry for integrated development. The city has organized various sports events such as roller skating performances, cheerleading, rhythmic gymnastics, and martial arts to promote sports consumption. The Sports Consumption Festival, which combines sports, culture, and tourism, has become a platform for showcasing the city’s cultural heritage and stimulating economic growth.

The sports industry in Weinan City has experienced significant growth, with the development of sports tourism, the establishment of national fitness centers, and the exploration of sports technology. The city has also focused on football, with the construction of a northwest football lawn cultivation base. These efforts aim to reshape the sports industry and contribute to the overall development of the city.

Overall, the Provincial National Games and mass sports events have provided Weinan City with opportunities to showcase its sports culture and promote the integrated development of industries. The city’s determination to create a vibrant sports environment is evident in its extensive preparations for the games and the various initiatives it has undertaken to engage the community in sports activities.

