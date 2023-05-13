UTLAC TRAIL 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

The second edition of “Utlac, Endurance Trail of Lake Como” is starting, scheduled from 10 to 14 May 2023. A mountain run in the Larian mountains, immersed in a naturalistic scenario that the world envies us: Lake Como.

Promoted by Larius ssd, the race takes place on two routes, up and down the peaks and valleys that surround one of the most beautiful and famous alpine lakes in the world.

The first route, reserved for ultra trailers, is a 250 km route along the paths surrounding the lake. A route that joins the Sentiero del Viandante, the Via dei Monti Lariani and the paths of the Dorsale del Triangolo Lariano: a connection that allows you to create a circular route around Lake Como.

Over sixty participants – three times those of the 2022 edition – who will come to Lecco from 13 countries. Among them Peter Kienzl and Marina Plavan, winners of the 2022 edition, Oliviero Bosatelli from Bergamo, twice world champion winner at Tor des Géants and the Spanish Silvia Garrote, also three times winner of the tough Aosta Valley endurance trail.

Others, however, are the big names expected on the starting line, such as Denise Zimmermann, Luca Guerini, Valentina Michielli and the locals Roberto Maida and Guendalina Sibona.

The start is scheduled for today (Wednesday 10 May at 18:00) from Piazza Cappucini, Lecco. The arrival of the first competitors is expected around 19:30 on Friday 12 May.

The second route, open to all mountain running enthusiasts, is a 30km track starting from Bellagio and finishing in Lecco, which coincides with the last stretch of the 250km. The runners – to date there are more than two hundred members – will leave at 7.30 from Lecco and reach Bellagio on board the Bisbino ferry. Once in the pearl of the Lario, Bellagio, starting from 9.15 the runners will climb the paths of the Lariano Triangle along the final part of the same 250km route that almost all of the 60 Endurance Trail competitors will have already covered by Sunday morning , to reach together the finish line set up near the war memorial on the Lecco lakefront. The arrival of the first competitors is expected around noon. The last bibs are still available to participate.

The 250km athletes can be followed in real time (Click here) with position update every 120 seconds.