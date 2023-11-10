UTLAC TRAIL 2024 | Sportdimontagna.com

The new distance unites the capitals of the two provinces – Como and Lecco – passing through the paths of the ridge of the Lariano triangle up to Bellagio, and then continuing along the paths of the eastern ridge of the Lariano triangle, along the paths that already cover the 30k Bellagio- Lecco.

It is a very varied route, which starts from the lakeside of Como and, going up to Brunate, the path joins the Dorsale passing through Monte Bollettone, Il Palanzone, Colma di Sormano and Monte San Primo along open and airy paths. Then, from Bellagio, the path changes appearance and runs along sections of the Sentiero del Tivano passing through the Ghisallo, the Conca di Crezzo, Valbrona and finally climbs the last mountain – the Corni di Canzo – which precedes the arrival on the lakeside of Lecco.

From the lakeside of Como to the lakeside of Lecco, for a route of 64 km and a difference in altitude of 3,580m, with paths that are never technical and always quite runnable and “soft”. However, the climbs will be difficult to run, fortunately never too long or exhausting, such as the one from Como to Brunate (400m D+), from Sormano to Mote San Primo (500m D+), from Maisano-Valbrona to Corni di Canzo (800m D+) which represents the last stretch before the long descent towards the valley. In the other sections the climb does not disappear, but is more gradual and “manageable”.

-Departure scheduled for Saturday 11 May 2024 at 7.30 am from Como, lakeside. -Transfer with shuttles from Lecco.

-Arrival by 9.30pm on the Lecco lakefront (14 hours max).

-Showers and lunch/dinner upon arrival.

Registrations also reopen today for the 250km, the tour of Lake Como, which in 2023 brought to the lake a group of athletes from eleven different countries, united by the objective of carrying out a “different” race in an iconic place – Lake Como. Como – known throughout the world. The auto-navigation mode is confirmed, which definitively places the Utlac 250k among the four races in Europe in this style and over these distances (Tor des Glacier, Trans Gran Canaria and Corsa della Bora, the latter held every two years).

October 30, 2023

The timing of the Utlac 250 is an optimal period in various respects: the long days with light until 9pm, the mild climate (never too hot and never too cold even in case of rain) and finally, using Peter’s words Kienzl and Silvia Trigueros Garrote, what is also perfect is the relatively low difference in altitude and the temporal distance (of 6 months) from the big autumn events, for which “the Utlac 250 is the only true Italian training for races over 200 km” .

THE NEW LOGO

Since the first edition the family has expanded and the competitors are growing. And as the thousand eventualities that competitions of this kind can present arise, the logistics and services offered also become gradually more efficient. On this basis, a new logo for “Utlac – Ultra Trail of Lake Como” has been developed, with the additional development of uniform and innovative logos also for the various distances in kilometers that Utlac offers.

