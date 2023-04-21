UTMB WORLD SERIES FOR WOMEN IN THE TRAIL

The policy – ​​which includes entry priority guidelines for pregnant athletes, athletes with a pregnant partner, and athletes who adopt or give birth via surrogacy – encourages runners to get back on the trails safely and safely. a period of time that takes into account individual circumstances after the birth.

For events that feature a draw, including UTMB® Mont-Blanc, Lavaredo Ultra Trail™ by UTMB® and Eiger Ultra Trail™ by UTMB®, the policy is that female athletes receive a full refund and priority entry to be used by five years for 50K, 100K and 100M competitions, and within two years for 20K competitions.

For all other events, the new rules allow women who become pregnant after entry to defer entry for up to two years for the same race or receive a full refund.

Partners of pregnant women and parents who adopt or give birth via surrogacy will have the option to defer enrollment for up to two years or receive a full refund.

The policy was created following a long consultation process, which saw the participation of sports and medical professionals, the Pro Trail Runners Association and athletes such as Sophie Power, who in 2018 hit the headlines for a photo showing her breastfeeding during the UTMB race.

Sophie Power, founder of SheRACES, said: “I am delighted that the organizers of the UTMB World Series are launching an innovative pregnancy and race participation policy, which invites all women to return to racing when they are ready. We at SheRACES do not see look forward to continuing to work with the UTMB World Series in the future, sharing our knowledge to ensure more women participate in these iconic events.”

The new policy is part of a collective effort by all UTMB World Series organizers to encourage more women to participate in the sport and to solidify UTMB Group’s ongoing commitment to equal opportunities. In line with the actions implemented in previous years, in 2023 elite women and men athletes will be equally represented on the starting line of all three finals of the UTMB World Series circuit at the legendary UTMB Mont-Blanc, thanks to the new sports system that allows elite athletes to qualify through a series of competitions throughout the year. The organizers of the circuit also undertake to ensure equal media coverage and representation on communication platforms, including UTMB Live, and to guarantee equal prize money between male and female athletes.

The complete UTMB World Series pregnancy policy can be consulted at this link.