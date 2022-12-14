Home Sports Utrecht, the coach Fraser resigns: he attacked the former Napoli Younes
Utrecht, the coach Fraser resigns: he attacked the former Napoli Younes

Utrecht, the coach Fraser resigns: he attacked the former Napoli Younes

During the Dutch training camp in Spain, the coach grabbed the player by the neck: “I damaged the club. That’s why I decided to resign, I don’t recognize myself in my actions”, his words

Henk Fraser steps down in charge of Utrecht, who are currently sixth in the Dutch Eredivisie. During a training session in Spain, the coach attacked one of his players, former Napoli player Amin Younes, grabbing him by the neck.

“It’s never happened to me before and it’s not good, neither for me nor for the club. I have harmed society with my behavior and I am sorry. That’s why I decided to resign, I don’t recognize myself in my actions and I would like to apologize to all the people involved”. “Henk has shown behavior that exceeds the limit of what is permitted”, club general manager Thijs van Es simply said, confirming the coach’s farewell.

December 14, 2022 (change December 14, 2022 | 3:20 pm)

