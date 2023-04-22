Vacirca: Basile is a very intriguing boy on whom to plan our future

In an interview granted to Piero Guerrini on “Tuttosport”, the team manager of Bertram Yachts Tortona Gianmaria Vacirca spoke about the new acquisition of his team, the prospectus Grant Basile:

“He chose to leave the university despite still having a year of eligibility. Since the post covid college basketball is full of accomplished players. I’ve just returned from the Portsmouth Invitational where I saw guys from 1997. Then the NCAA contracts start rolling around, there’s an important market. But Grant also chose to venture to Italy because of his passport. For us, an operation with a certain perspective in a market that is American, European or Italian is increasingly conservative and difficult, lacking novelty. Whatever his current status, Basile is interesting, with characteristics in line with coach Ramondino’s technical needs. We will find out with patience. It’s a long-term project. Technically somewhere between five and four, great post player, very intelligent, excellent shooter even from three and passer. He understands the game. He still doesn’t have legs at upper body level. But he has very interesting playing qualities. He shoots from very high. He is intriguing ”.

Vacirca then explained why the market is now becoming increasingly conservative and difficult: “Europe has lately understood the inclusive process of the NBA which now includes the top thousand players in the world. Now with 3 two-way contracts and the raising of the minimum wage, the NBA has the first, second and perhaps third level of collegiate players. The agents cannot even pronounce the word Europe. Add the rich image contracts in college, sooner or later Europe will have to deal with the USA. And in the meantime it is also attacked by the Asian leagues, the Japanese, where they are heading towards a Super League, the Australian one”.

Finally, the team manager explained why it is still worthwhile to focus on young players: “I remain convinced that with 6 foreigners, adding a young player makes sense. In Cremona we won the Italian Cup with two European rookies in the quintet: Aldridge and Mathiang and the following year we launched Ethan Happ. A talent can be developed. Bayern Munich have Gillespie, Winston and Cheatham who are doing a lot. Then teams that manage to keep players at home for two or three years can’t find any. Instead, having a stable group is important. The Spanish are more successful at it. We have chosen to do so, also focusing on the ocean of information that can be obtained: technological platforms and tools are great facilitators. As an old reporter, I still write profiles in my own way. Information on character aspects can be found with direct contacts, but also by entering social profiles. And they are essential. A group of quality guys scores 36 points in the standings. We have been lucky”.

