Vadlau/Mähr ahead of Hyeres before 470 final day second

Lara Vadlau and Lukas Mähr are among the front runners in the 470 class at the French Olympic Week for sailors in front of Hyeres. After finishing ninth and tenth, the duo finally clinched another day’s win on Thursday and thus jumped to second place in the overall standings.

“It can go on like this,” said helmswoman Vadlau. The decision will be made on Friday in the last two races of the gold fleet.