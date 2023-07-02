Vakoč changed his discipline and now belongs to the elite. I wasn’t used to driving ten hours straight, but I love it

It looked like the end of his career, but cyclist Petr Vakoč found a new love. After the end of the road, the two-time Tour de France participant threw himself into mountain bikes, but he didn’t last long with them either. At the age of 30, he switched to gravel, a special type of bike, a cross between the two disciplines. And he immediately shined with second place at one of the world‘s biggest Unbound Gravel races.

