VAL BREVETTOLA SKYRACE 2023 | sportdimontagna.com

A sensational time capable of detaching the opponents by 12′ and knocking down the previous track record by two minutes. It is with these eloquent numbers that Lengen Lolkurraru won the sixth edition of the Val Brevettola Skyrace, in Val d’Ossola, with a time of 2h 5′ 26”. The Kenyan athlete working for Pegarun was able to prevail over Luca Ronchi, followed by Sergio Bonaldi, Paolo Bert and Abraham Ekwam.

Great victory for women by Chiara Iulita who, with a time trial of 2h 52′ 18”, won by overtaking Paola Varano, winner of the Ogaggia GPM, in the long and technical final descent. Third place for Elisa Pallini, followed by Daniela Rota and Silvia Camusso. Award for the best athlete of Valle Antrona and eighth place overall for the very young Andrea Ricchi.

RACE DOMINATED FROM THE START

“It was the second race I ran in Italy this year, and I’m very happy with the result, especially since I was coming off a back injury,” commented Lolkurraru. A race dominated from the start, during which he had already broken the record at the GPM of Alpe Ogaggia and which he led alone from the start. «It’s a race that I particularly feel, that’s why I’m very happy with this result: it was a wonderful battle with Paola Varano» said the winner Chiara Iulita upon arrival. In fact, the women’s race was hard-fought and was resolved only a couple of kilometers from the finish. “I suffered a bit on the descent, but I’m happy with the race I did” said Paola Varano.

COMMUNITY EVENT

There were two hundred competitors who, this morning, challenged each other in the heights of the Antrona valley. A sixth edition of the event that sold out already ten days ago, confirming a constantly growing attention to this initiative. “In addition to a race to the bib which unfortunately left someone out, we recorded the record of volunteers, with over 250 people involved in the organization” say the organizers. Numbers that above all testify to the very strong attention of the community of Montescheno and the Antrona valley towards an event that has its fulcrum in the memory of two missing boys, Manuel and Davide. An initiative that allowed, in 2016, an entire community to metabolise an important mourning, and which today continues to establish itself among the most important events in Verbano Cusio Ossola.

