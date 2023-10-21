VAL DEL RISO | Sportdimontagna.com

A clear day and a spring climate were the setting for the very last race of a demanding and satisfying season, which saw Fly-Up Sport in the control room led by Mario Poletti and his now well-tested staff. There are two routes with departure and arrival in Via S. Antonio, hamlet. Villassio a Gorno: the short one (20 km with 900 positive altitude difference) and the long one (31 km with 1700 positive altitude difference), more demanding and which reached 1674 meters of the Enrico Telini bivouac. The trail crossed the mountain villages and hamlets of Plaza, Madonna del Frassino, Cantoni and Chignolo d’Oneta and, only in the case of the queen race (the 31 km one), reached the bivouac.

In the longest race, which offers panoramic views and breathtaking views, Carlo Curnis started at full speed, passing through the Telini bivouac with over a minute’s lead on Carrara. But the Salomon man, an expert connoisseur of the route, played his cards on the descent that leads to Cantoni and then launched the decisive attack along the traverse that leads from Madonna del Frassino to Chignolo d’Oneta, gaining the upper hand and carrying out a arrival alone (2 hours and 44 minutes for Carrara, 2 hours and 50 minutes for Curnis). Third with a time of 2 hours, 50 minutes and 52 seconds, a few seconds from second, the Berbenno runners’ standard bearer Stefano Rota. Among the women, Paola Nodari excelled with 03:48:19, followed by Arianna Mariani (03:51:08) and Roberta Casati (04:06:10).

In the short distance Fabio Pasini, representative of La Recastello Radici Group, said “nothing to do, I’m the fastest today”. He led practically the entire race, running alone and leaving no way for any of the pursuers to get close. An excellent end to the season for the Bergamo native who took the podium, finishing in 01:33:05. Behind him Manuel Zani (01:35:07) and teammate Simone Rota (01:38:37). The women’s ranking awarded Laura Tiraboschi (02:02:53) who placed herself behind Ivonne Buzzoni (02:08:50) and Barbara Pozzi (02:18:40).

LONG RACE PODIUMS

Luca Carrara SKYRUNNING ADVENTURE SALOMON 02:44:28

Cralo Curnis ELLE ERRE ASD 02:50:30

Stefano Rota BERBENNO RUNNERS 02:50:52

Paola Nodari 03:48:19

Arianna Mariani RUNNERS BERGAMO 03:51:08

Roberta Casati ELLE ERRE ASD 04:06:10

SHORT RACE PODIUMS

Fabio Pasini THE RECASTELLO RADICI GROUP 01:33:05

Manuel Zani CARPOS 01:35:0

Simone Rota THE RECASTELLO RADICI 01:38:37

Laura Tiraboschi THE RECASTELLO RADICI GROUP 02:02:53

Ivonne Buzzoni CARVICO SKYRUNNING 02:08:50

Barbara Pozzi PRESEZZO ATHLETICS 02:18:40

Share this: Facebook

X

