VAL DI FASSA RUNNING 2023

The two “Martians” who landed this week in Val di Fassa monopolized all the fractions, with the exception of the night stage on Tuesday in which Lollo had granted the scepter of the day to the native Daniele Felicetti. A superiority reaffirmed in large letters also in the final Dolomite stage named after Elio Pollam (manager of the organizing committee who died in 2021), which unlike the other four fractions started from a different place (Campitello di Fassa) than that of the arrival (Col Rodella). An all uphill challenge with a good 1,000 meters in altitude and a development of 10 km.

Before the start, given near the valley station of the Col Rodella cable car, both had declared that, although they were not used to high-altitude trail races, they would not spare themselves. No calculations, just energy management, trying to set your own pace. And so it was.

Antonino Lollo, who has shown that he has found fitness and motivation after a difficult 2022 characterized by a foot injury, set off already in the first slightly uphill stretch along the cycle path towards Canazei and when the road started to climb, passing through the at Lupo Bianco and then at the Valentini refuge, he progressively increased his advantage over his pursuers, closing the race with a time of 57’43”, the only one to drop below the race time. For the opponents there was nothing to do. Starting with Matteo Vecchietti from Trentino from Sopramonte, always second in the general classification of the four previous stages, who has nothing left but to administer the forces especially in the final stretch, when the verticality has increased significantly. Vecchietti arrived at the finish line with a delay of 4’56”, while in the general classification the gap was 11’18”, demonstrating Lollo’s strength. In third position of the stage, the very gritty Simone Viola of the Bergamo Equipe, who took a great satisfaction by climbing on the podium of the stage, 7’46” from the winner, then Tommaso Folcarelli came fourth at 8’23”, then the Trentino Val di Sole Matteo Radovan at 8’51” and Giacomo Marchesi from Piacenza at 8’59”, who however managed to keep third place in the Val di Fassa Running general, right in front of Viola. Seventh place for Emanuele Battaglia (companion of the winner), followed by Alessandro Rovelli, Flavio Ghidini and Don Franco Torresani, also present this year at the final stage, as in all the other 22 editions of the event.

Peremptory performance by Pamela Gabrielli in the pink race, capable of reaching the Col Rodella finish line solo in 1h09’20” (the thirteenth overall performance), 1’28” ahead of Sarah Zerbini from Cremona, entered for the day and decisively fresher than the rivals, while behind it a real tussle and tight markings arose for the conquest of the podium in the stage and in the general. At the finish line at an altitude of 2,400 metres, the bronze in the fraction was obtained by the six-time winner of Val di Fassa Running Ana Nanu, who arrived after 7’12”, then at 22 seconds here is the Parma-born Valeria Poltronieri of the Circolo Minerva, at 39 seconds the Roman Rocca Priora Aurora Ermini and 46 seconds Alice Colonetti from Bergamo. By virtue of these gaps, the final classification of the 23rd Val di Fassa Running saw Pamela Gabrielli triumph with an overall time of 4h15’51”, therefore after more than 12 minutes Aurora Ermini finished second. Valeria Poltronieri finished 55 seconds from the silver medal, preceding Colonetti by 14 seconds. Fifth overall Ana Nanu, twice on the stage podium and able to recover seconds and positions stage after stage.

In the final classification of the Val di Fassa Running category, Alice Colonetti won in AF18-34, Aurora Ermini in BF35-39, Pamela Gabrielli in CF40-44, Nicoletta Valdinocci in DF45-49, Ana Nanu in EF50-54, Federica Qualizza in FF55-59, Carla Bolis in GF60-64, Romana Crotti in HF65-69, Maria Soldini in IF70-74. In the men’s field Antonino Lollo excelled in the AM18-34, Tommaso Giovannini in the BM35-39, Matteo Vecchietti in the CM40-44, Matteo Radovan in the DM45-49, Enrico Stivanello in the EM50-54, Marco Tamburini in the FM55-59, Daniele Baroni in GM60-64, Rudolf Renner in HM65-69, Flavio Mangili in IM7074, Valter Lanza in LM75+ and Antonio Serra in ZM17.

For the Organizing Committee chaired by Armando Mich, which had in Ornella Tarter precious responsible for the courses, a positive edition from a sporting point of view, but made sad by the accident that occurred before the start to a group of seven volunteers, who were going to the finish line and that they went off the road with a minibus. We await comforting news on their state of health.