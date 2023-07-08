In Val d’Intelvi you can take walks on the paths overlooking Lake Como and bike itineraries through the woods a few kilometers from Milan.

If tourism is an experience to be lived in slow mode, the Intelvi Valley certainly has all the credentials to be a candidate among the destinations of Lombardy.

Val d’Intelvi what to do this summer on the paths of Lake Como

“The Intelvi Valley is a green bridge between two lakes: it connects Lake Como with Lake Ceresio, it offers a typical holiday that caters to the whole family, young and old, everything has been evaluated at its best and the activities were born tailored. The Valle Intelvi Turismo Association, in over ten years, has worked to develop new strategies and implement projects to increase the opportunities that the area offers”. These are the words of Marco Brignoli, President of Valle Intelvi Turismo.

Walks and bikes in Val d’Intelvi

Among the other experiences for the summer season, one cannot fail to mention the combination of territory and taste. In fact, food and wine has a strong bond with companies which very often collaborate with more traditional refuges and trattorias to supply the products that end up on the plates.

Among the various itineraries to follow, so loved by the guides: The Sentiero delle Espressioni, a path that combines forests, art and tourism. It was born from the collaboration between ERSAF, the Municipality of Schignano and the artists of the Associazione la MASCHERA, known for their traditional carnival masks.

The able ones wood carvers they have given life, with gouges and chisels, to forms of art in the woods: the bark and trunks of trees have thus become expressions of joy and surprise, symbols of wisdom and paternity, intense and emotional faces.

Itineraries, destinations, places to sleep, places to taste local specialties, but also e-bike rental services, sports equipment. All information can be found at official site.

Trekking trails in Val d’Intelvi

Alternatively, to try trekking in Valle Intelvi there is the path towards the Bear cave which has recently restarted its activity with guided tours. The Grotta dell’Orso is located in Italy, a few hundred meters from the summit of Monte Generoso. It can be reached on foot along the path that starts from Orimento or by going up near the station of the Monte Generoso railway (CH).

For those who love trekking, there are dozens of paths to follow, all with more or less average difficulty. Among them from Painted village the one between Santa Giulia and Claino con Osteno, or the Meditative Path along the mule track (in the middle) towards Pigra or, again, the Valle dei Mulini di Dizzasco.

Interesting to explore the whole territory of Lake Como, the Path of the Lariani Mountains.

