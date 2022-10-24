Home Sports Valbelluna Basket wins again and remains alone in command of the D series
Sports

Valbelluna Basket wins again and remains alone in command of the D series

by admin
Valbelluna Basket wins again and remains alone in command of the D series

The Valbelluna brings home the pink report in a match that has recognized a master only in the last set and remains in command of the D series in basketball.

Geromel’s men start strong immediately and, taking advantage of the greater availability of longs in the roster, dominate the first period under the basket, closing it with a clear advantage. In the second quarter, however, Paese imposes a heavy partial and comes back with arrogance, reaching the long interval with a two-point lead.

On his return to the field, Paese capitalizes on Valbelluna’s defensive flaws and breaks off by seven lengths, but the guests reorganize themselves quickly and close the gap by scoring yet another extension of the game. In the continuous swing of the match, at the beginning of the last period Paese mends the distances, but a providential time out allows coach Geromel to perfectly redesign his team, which snatches an advantage that he will keep until the siren.


Basket Feltre rejects Monastier climbing up to second place

Ivan Ferigo

Excellent performance by Anselmi, whose baskets kept Valbelluna afloat in the worst moments, and by Florian, a real all-round man both in attack and in defense. Head to the difficult home match with Roncade to the next one.

Basketball, Valbelluna goes to Feltre and wins the first derby

A lot of public at Luzzo for the first basketball derby of the D series. The victory went to Valbelluna against Feltre

COUNTRY – VALBELLUNA 61-70

COUNTRY: Portello 8, Russo 13, Innocente 2, Grespan 2, Gobbo 15, Trentin 4, Tesser 17, Volpato 3. Ann. Venturin.
VALBELLUNA: Anselmi 17, Campodall’Orto 8, Casagrande 16, Cassarà 3, De Bona 2, De Toffol 14, Florian 14, Guazzotti 2, Mazzonetto 4. Ann. Geromel.
Referees: Quaggia di Venezia, Tanaka di Montebelluna.
Partial: 11-19; 20-10; 12-20; 18-21.

Basketball, Valbelluna starts strong in Serie D

Success at his debut against Motta, waiting for the derby with Feltre

See also  Fiorentina-Inter: accusations against Commisso: "Punches to the door". The purples deny

You may also like

Champions League predictions, Dortmund-City: Haaland still stings?

Pavia to scream, 4 goals to Pontelambrese and...

Nba, with Lillard Portland back to scare

La Voghe surpasses the Magenta and is second

Cressan 6 goals in 4 games helped Taishan...

Basket Feltre rejects Monastier climbing up to second...

Argentina, Boca Juniors: all the secrets of the...

La Liga-Dembele 1 shot, 3 passes, Lewandowski shot...

Dolomiti Bellunesi – Este 1-0, the goals and...

Naples, so Osimhen is back as a protagonist

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy