The Valbelluna brings home the pink report in a match that has recognized a master only in the last set and remains in command of the D series in basketball.

Geromel’s men start strong immediately and, taking advantage of the greater availability of longs in the roster, dominate the first period under the basket, closing it with a clear advantage. In the second quarter, however, Paese imposes a heavy partial and comes back with arrogance, reaching the long interval with a two-point lead.

On his return to the field, Paese capitalizes on Valbelluna’s defensive flaws and breaks off by seven lengths, but the guests reorganize themselves quickly and close the gap by scoring yet another extension of the game. In the continuous swing of the match, at the beginning of the last period Paese mends the distances, but a providential time out allows coach Geromel to perfectly redesign his team, which snatches an advantage that he will keep until the siren.



Excellent performance by Anselmi, whose baskets kept Valbelluna afloat in the worst moments, and by Florian, a real all-round man both in attack and in defense. Head to the difficult home match with Roncade to the next one.

COUNTRY – VALBELLUNA 61-70

COUNTRY: Portello 8, Russo 13, Innocente 2, Grespan 2, Gobbo 15, Trentin 4, Tesser 17, Volpato 3. Ann. Venturin.

VALBELLUNA: Anselmi 17, Campodall’Orto 8, Casagrande 16, Cassarà 3, De Bona 2, De Toffol 14, Florian 14, Guazzotti 2, Mazzonetto 4. Ann. Geromel.

Referees: Quaggia di Venezia, Tanaka di Montebelluna.

Partial: 11-19; 20-10; 12-20; 18-21.

