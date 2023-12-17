Valencia – Barcelona 1-1 Barcelona lose lead in Valencia but are third after Atlético falter

In Valencia, both goals were scored in the second half. Joao Félix scored the opening goal in the 55th minute and Guillamon equalized fifteen minutes later. The 23-year-old defender scored for the first time in the season. Valencia have been waiting even longer for a win, they have not won for the fifth time and are in tenth place in the table.

Atlético were defeated in the Basque Country by successful scorers Guruzeta and Nico Williams. His brother Iňaki started his 400th game in the Athletic shirt. Diego Simeone’s team is only one point behind Barcelona and has a game less to play.

Sevilla lost 0-3 at home to Getafe and were without a coach a few minutes later. Diego Alonso was sacked, lasted only two months in the position and did not win a single one of the eight league matches.

Spanish Football League – Round 17: Celta Vigo – Granada 1:0 (20. Larsen) Bilbao – Atlético Madrid 2:0 (51. Guruzeta 64. N. Williams) FC Sevilla – Getafe 0:3 (5. Mayoral z pen ., 37. Mata, 79. Greenwood from pen.)Valencia – FC Barcelona 1:1 (70. Guillamon – 55. Joao Félix) 1.Girona16132138:20412.Real Madrid16123134:10393.FC Barcelona17105231:19354.Atlético Madrid16111432:16345 .Bilbao1795333:19326.San Sebastian1685329:18297.Betis Sevilla1668219:17268.Getafe1767421:20259.Las Palmas1673614:132410.Valencia1755718:222011.Vallecano1748516:232012. 1754819:261913.Alavés1644814:201614.Villarreal1644822:291615.Mallorca1628614:201416.FC Sevilla1627720 :241317.Celta Vigo1727816:251318.Cádiz1627713:231319.Granada17151120:37820.Almería16041217:394

Share this: Facebook

X

