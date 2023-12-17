Home » Valencia – Barcelona 1-1 Barcelona lose lead in Valencia but are third after Atlético falter
Sports

Valencia – Barcelona 1-1 Barcelona lose lead in Valencia but are third after Atlético falter

by admin
Valencia – Barcelona 1-1 Barcelona lose lead in Valencia but are third after Atlético falter

In Valencia, both goals were scored in the second half. Joao Félix scored the opening goal in the 55th minute and Guillamon equalized fifteen minutes later. The 23-year-old defender scored for the first time in the season. Valencia have been waiting even longer for a win, they have not won for the fifth time and are in tenth place in the table.

Atlético were defeated in the Basque Country by successful scorers Guruzeta and Nico Williams. His brother Iňaki started his 400th game in the Athletic shirt. Diego Simeone’s team is only one point behind Barcelona and has a game less to play.

Sevilla lost 0-3 at home to Getafe and were without a coach a few minutes later. Diego Alonso was sacked, lasted only two months in the position and did not win a single one of the eight league matches.

Spanish Football League – Round 17: Celta Vigo – Granada 1:0 (20. Larsen) Bilbao – Atlético Madrid 2:0 (51. Guruzeta 64. N. Williams) FC Sevilla – Getafe 0:3 (5. Mayoral z pen ., 37. Mata, 79. Greenwood from pen.)Valencia – FC Barcelona 1:1 (70. Guillamon – 55. Joao Félix) 1.Girona16132138:20412.Real Madrid16123134:10393.FC Barcelona17105231:19354.Atlético Madrid16111432:16345 .Bilbao1795333:19326.San Sebastian1685329:18297.Betis Sevilla1668219:17268.Getafe1767421:20259.Las Palmas1673614:132410.Valencia1755718:222011.Vallecano1748516:232012. 1754819:261913.Alavés1644814:201614.Villarreal1644822:291615.Mallorca1628614:201416.FC Sevilla1627720 :241317.Celta Vigo1727816:251318.Cádiz1627713:231319.Granada17151120:37820.Almería16041217:394

See also  Three orders taken to channel OM supporters for the match in Ajaccio

You may also like

Hou Shuo’s “14th Winter” men’s double sled event...

Mexico ends the year with defeat after losing...

Eager Jong Genk forgets to reward themselves in...

Jenson Button to race for Jota Porsche in...

CBA Comprehensive | Xinjiang beats Guangdong, Liaoning and...

Asiago celebrates home win over Innsbruck

SEE Colombia vs. Mexico live online today Gol...

Sunday’s gossip: Salah, Carvalho, Mbappe, Toney, Bellingham, Van...

Premier League-Kullu passes and shoots Richarlison scores ten-man...

Barcelona cannot beat Valencia at Mestalla; Lewandowski wanted...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy