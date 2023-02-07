The former coach (he was sacked on 30 January) was talking to a group of fans

Valencia’s defeat to Valladolid has made the situation really critical in La Liga. And the nervousness is so obvious that Gennaro Gattuso (Spanish team coach, sacked on January 30) is doing nothing to hide it. First the clash with a journalist in the press conference on the eve of the match. The last episode at the Valencia airport after the last knockout. After the match against Valladolid, the former coach hit a camera of Àpunt, the autonomous Valencian TV, with his hand, which was filming the moment he was talking to a group of fans who had come to show their support for the team.