Sports

Valencia of LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/22/2023 at 20:30

CEST


The premises are positioned in the twentieth place of the table

The Ché team lost in their last league match

As part of the Day 30 of LaLiga Santander 2022-2023he Elche and the Valencia They will meet at the Martínez Valero next Sunday.

Thus, in the first instance, those commanded by Sebastian Beccacece come to the showdown with a recent history of four losses, while the squad led by Ruben Baraja records three defeats and a draw throughout their latest disputes.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the franjiverde team is in the twentieth position of the table with 13 points and -39 in its goal differential, so that it is currently in the relegation zone. Instead, bats are in 18th place with 27 points and -6 in terms of average goals and therefore also in the relegation zone.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation that will take place between the Elche and the Valencia because of Matchday 30 of LaLiga Santander will take place on Sunday, January 23 at 2:00 p.m.and can be enjoyed in Spain through DAZN.

