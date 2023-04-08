The premises are positioned in eighteenth place in the table

The Ché team lost in their last league match

As part of the Day 28 of LaLiga Santander 2022-2023he Almeria and the Valencia They will meet at the Estadio Mediterráneo next Sunday.

Thus, in the first instance, those commanded by Rubi come to the showdown with a recent history of two draws and two losseswhile the squad led by Ruben Baraja records two wins and two losses throughout their latest disputes.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the Indálico team is in eighteenth position in the table with 27 points and -15 in its goal differential, so that it is currently in the relegation zone. Instead, bats are in 19th place with 26 points and -3 in terms of average goals and, therefore, also in the red posts.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation that will take place between the Almeria and the Valencia because of Day 28 of LaLiga Santander will take place on Sunday April 9 at 6:30 p.m.and can be enjoyed in Spain through Movistar LaLiga.