At Valencia, Chris Jones’ performance has reached a very high level in recent weeks. Once the knee problems that conditioned him in the first part of the season had been resolved, the Texan playmaker found his best form and was decisive in the two victories over Panathinaikos and Gran Canaria.

Second Fran Guaita di Cadenaser the Spanish team wants to extend Jones’ contract as soon as possible, and has organized a meeting with its representatives during the Copa del Rey.

Jones is scoring 14.8 points on 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game in Euroleague, and 12.6 on 4.4 assists in ACB.

