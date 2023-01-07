Valencia is responsible for 6 times the big cold

On January 7th, Beijing time, the results of the 23003rd lottery of the winning lottery were announced. In this period, 16 bets were drawn for the first prize, with a single bet bonus of 664,329 yuan; the second prize was 493 bets for 9,240 yuan; Ren Jiu opened 3,507 bets for 3,950 yuan. The current lottery sales volume is 23,726,042 yuan, and the total betting amount of any nine is 21,645,292 yuan.

In terms of results, in La Liga, Valencia lost 0-1 at home to Cadiz, creating a 6-fold upset, and Celta won the away game smoothly; in the FA Cup, Manchester United defeated Everton 3-1; in the French Cup , Montpellier lost, and Strasbourg drew more than 3 to 1. Grenoble, Paris FC, and Paris all won smoothly. The Eredivisie Twente scored 2-0; in the Eredivisie 2, Telstadt lost, and the Aja Youth draw made 1 to 3 or more cold, Willem II, Zwolle, and Den Haag won.

The deadline for redemption of prizes in this period is March 8, 2023. Overdue prizes will be discarded.