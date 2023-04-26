Home » Valentin Castellanos shoots down Real Madrid
Valentin Castellanos shoots down Real Madrid

The Argentine has been moved from club to club in the City Football Group empire. Maybe he’ll make it to the top of the city pyramid now. It would be a first.

Valentín Castellanos plays for Girona FC – a small club in a unique empire.

They couldn’t believe their eyes in the small, atmospheric Estadi Montilivi. That their Girona FC were on the verge of beating Real Madrid – okay, they’ve almost gotten used to that, as in their three years at the top level this provincial Catalan club has miraculously maintained a positive record against the reigning champions of the Champions League. But four goals from the same player?

