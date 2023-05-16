Valentin Claireaux after the defeat of the Blues against Hungary: “You must not be upset”

“How do you feel after this defeat against Hungary (2-3 ap)?
We are inevitably disappointed. This match was targeted for a long time. But Hungary played it thoroughly, while we weren’t in a hurry. We lacked rhythm, punch. The identity of the previous encounters has not been reproduced. But that’s part of the sport.
What assessment should be drawn after the three matches for maintenance?
It’s positive, though. You must not be upset by the defeat of this (mardi) evening. We take a point and we have four, in all. And, Denmark, for example, we always had trouble against them at the World Championship. There, we hung them. And we deserved the win. But, it was the lottery, the extension… But, in terms of game identity, we are good.
And now it’s the big cars that are coming.
They are in our hen, we have to face them (laughs). You will have to have long teeth. The pressure will not be on our side. Finland played big games, but didn’t bank a point. The pressure will be for her. We will have to use our speed, aggressiveness. Everything is possible. »