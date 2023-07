While he had once again taken part in the breakaway of the day during the 20th stage of the Tour de France on Saturday, the French champion Valentin Madouas fell in the Col de la Grosse Pierre, 3rd listed difficulty of the day, Saturday.

On the images taken from the side of the road, we see the French rider of Groupama-FDJ being hung by the Belgian flag of a spectator. We also see Madouas railing against this person after getting up.

