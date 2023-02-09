2 hearts, 4 wheels and 5 romantic campervan getaways for Valentine’s Day, for adventurous hearts who prefer the starry sky to the starry restaurant and the road trip to the all-inclusive village. To experience an alternative Valentine’s Day, here are 5 itineraries by camper in Italy, for a weekend maybe even a long one but always in the name of love, as a couple or for our country it makes no difference

2 hearts and 4 wheels: 5 romantic campervan getaways for Valentine’s Day

From Trento to Milan, from Turin to Rome and Naples, here are 5 romantic getaways in a camper for Valentine’s Day, dedicated to the discovery of love and the hidden beauties of our country.

From Trento: hunting for waterfalls

Let’s start from the extreme north of the boot for a circular route immersed in the majestic nature of Trentino-Adige, in search of the water that “let your hair down in the waterfalls”, as Ramon Gómez de la Serna poetically wrote. True marvels of nature, waterfalls are perfect for sealing your love with a panoramic kiss.

From Trento, aboard your own van, you can set off admiring the Wolf Falls, reachable in about half an hour by road from the city: after a short journey in the woods, you reach an enchanted corner, dug into the rock and dominated by a drop of about 40 meters of water. And if the temptation to stop in front of this first marvel is strong, the road is still long and full of surprises: heading north-east towards the Cavalese waterfall, jewel of the Val di Fiemme. Visible from a beautiful panoramic point, the Cavalese jet of water has a very particular shape that makes it irresistible: in fact, it resembles an index finger raised towards the sky.

Then pointing north, in the heart of the Val di Non, the Tret Waterfall will leave you speechless with its spectacular deadlift of 70 meters: the magnetic charm of this remarkable leap into the void will make it difficult to look away. To continue this circuit, it will then be necessary to turn towards the southwest to begin closing the loop: the next stage is the Nardis waterfallsin Val di Genova, among the most spectacular in Trentino, with a difference in height of more than 100 metres.

Precisely because of the abundance of water in this valley, the Val di Genova was known in the 19th century as the “Versailles of northern Italy”. Finally, we close with the point at the extreme south of the circuit, le Varone waterfallsreachable by walking through a botanical garden and finally plunging into a cave: from here you can admire the 98-metre drop, born from the lake’s underground waters, which so enchanted even Thomas Mann, a not at all romantic writer.

From Milan: the enchantment (of the villas) of the lake

Setting off from Milan, the compass of your camper will certainly point towards the lake area. And if the lyricism of the “eyes of the earth” permeates all of Lombardy, we suggest you go to (re)discovery of Lake Comowhich over the centuries conquered the hearts of poets and writers, first of all Alessandro Manzoni, to admire the numerous villas that are reflected in its waters.

The on the road itinerary starts right from Villa Manzoni a Lecco, once the home of the illustrious man of letters and now used as a museum by Manzoni: what better starting point than the home of the writer of the love novel par excellence, I Promessi Sposi? After immersing yourself in the story of the troubled engagement of Renzo and Lucia, the road continues north, more precisely to Varennawhere lovers on four wheels will find two unmissable jewels: Villa Monastero.

In the 12th century it was the seat of a community of Cistercian nuns and today an eclectic villa with a Nordic taste, and Villa Cipressi, an elegant hotel immersed in a botanical garden and the perfect location to seal love proposals with a dream wedding.

Continuing the tour of the lake by rounding the north cape, we continue towards the enchanting Villa Carlotta di Tremezzine: both its vast botanical garden and the interior of the house are certainly worth a visit, where iconic works such as the painting “The Last Farewell of Romeo and Juliet” by Hayez and a fine replica of the sculptural group “Cupid and Psyche” by Canova.

Not far from there, on the peninsula of Lavedo, a real casket stretches out over the lake is kept: the Villa del Balbianello, an elegant 18th century residence, also much loved as a romantic film set. The country of Cernobbio it will unveil two other elegant palaces: Villa Bernasconi, one of the rare examples of Art Nouveau architecture on Lake Como, designed as a “fashion house” for the engineer Davide Bernasconi; and Villa d’Este, for centuries the home of the high aristocracy and since 1873 an elegant five-star resort overlooking the lake.

Then arriving at As, the beating heart of the homonymous lake, the beautiful Villa Olmo will open up before your eyes, an imposing neoclassical structure, today an exhibition venue, immersed in an English garden. And exactly where the two branches divide, there is finally the pearl of Lake Como, Bellagioan enchanting and romantic village with two other elegant villas: Villa Serbelloni, today a Grand Hotel with a suggestive park that can be visited in spring, and Villa Melzi d’Eril, a noble residence with a park full of centuries-old trees and exotic plants.

From Turin: the magic of the Castles of Canavese

The fascinating journey to discover Piedmont on the road explores an area with a high rate of romance. What better choice to feel like real princes and princesses than a circuit with dozens of castles and period residences, like that of the Castelli del Canavese? A trip by camper that will catapult you into another dimension, dedicated to timeless love.

Starting from Turin towards the north, in about an hour you will reach the most representative of the manors of this circuit: the Castle of Ivrea, also known as the “Castle with red towers”, built starting from the 14th century for defensive purposes, in a strategic position to dominate the road that leads to Valle d’Aosta. From Ivrea, on board your camper, the route continues towards the Castle of Peacockeven older than the first: dating back to the 9th-11th century, the spectacular fortress (now used as an accommodation facility) stands majestically on the top of the town, offering panoramas of great beauty.

It is considered a lucky castle, as it is said to transmit love and prosperity to those who stay there: auspicious for couples in love. Further south, you will come across one of the most beloved castles of the small screen: the Ducal Castle of Agliewhich with its 7 centuries of history and beauty was chosen as the set of the TV series Elisa di Rivombrosa. The perfect setting for love stories of any era. Moving east, the next stop is the Castle of Mazzèan ancient fortress of Roman origin which from the top of its crenellated walls controls the placid course of the Dora Baltea.

The ancient basements of the structure house the Museum of Torture, which the boldest hearts can visit. Finally, driving north again, the sumptuous Castello di Masino it is immersed in an immense monumental park, created in the Renaissance period when its ancient walls and watchtowers were demolished.

The building is entirely covered in frescoes and is home to an extraordinary Carriage Museum: why not end the romantic road trip by replacing the camper with a princely 19th-century carriage?

From Rome: towards the trabocchi coast

The possibilities for romantic getaways in a camper starting from Rome are truly endless, but a perfect trip to celebrate all the facets of love winds along the Adriatic: cutting across the Apennines towards breaking latest news, in about two and a half hours you reach the charming Costa dei Trabocchi, along the beautiful coast of Abruzzo (and beyond).

These strange structures, similar to giant spiders that emerge from the water on thin wooden stilts, are ancient fixed fishing machines that stretch out from the cliffs with their nets towards the sea. The Abruzzo coast is dotted with them, making travel along this strip of Italy particularly suggestive.

As a starting point, we propose the Trabocco Turchino a San Vito Chietino, which even struck the imagination of the poet poet Gabriele d’Annunzio, who celebrated it in his work Trionfo della morte. Continuing south, you will meet him immediately after the Trabocco di Point Towerimmersed in an uncontaminated area and close to a lovely cycle path overlooking the sea.

For a more worldly experience, Trabocco Cungarelle a Vast it has been renovated and transformed into a charming fish restaurant: perfect for toasting the sunset with two glasses of bubbly.

But the Trabocchi do not end up at the border of Abruzzo, they only change their name as they cross over into Molise, becoming trabucchi. In this region, often still wrongly unknown, an unmissable stop is Termoli, a city with a splendid old town dominated by the Castello Svevo, which stands on the ancient Trabucco Celestino. From Termoli to the Gargano, the step is short: even the stretch of coast between Peschici and Vieste is dotted with trabucchi, such as the Trabucco Punta San Francescowhich stretches out towards the horizon from the rocky outcrop of the historic center of Vieste, in an eternal love story between land, sea and sky.

From Naples: all the flavors of love

And if it is true that the fastest way to reach the heart passes through the stomach, among romantic getaways in a campervan one cannot fail to include an itinerary in search of the flavors and scents of our lands. An excellent option for a romantic trip that converses with the heart and the taste buds at the same time is a journey to discover typical Campania products.

Before boarding your camper in the direction of adventure, starting from Napoli you absolutely must stop and taste the Regina, perhaps with a real tour of the best pizzerias in the city to choose your favorite version. An arduous task, which will make it difficult to decide to get behind the wheel to get away from the tables of the Neapolitan city: a choice that will soon pay off, heading towards Caserta to taste the buffalo mozzarella.

Between a visit to the Vanvitelli Palace and the pretty villages scattered around the Caserta area, one mozzarella will lead to another… After this well-deserved detour to the north, the journey continues letting yourself be seduced by the scents of southern delights: the next stop is San Marzanohome of the homonymous DOP tomato known as the “king of tomatoes”: a genuine product, with elongated shapes, which can be enjoyed in a thousand ways, even simply au naturel to better appreciate its fresh and intense flavour.

Heading even further south, lemon is king: da Sorrentohomeland of limoncello, ad Amalfi and the entire Amalfi Coast, the panorama will shine with the golden glow of the immense expanses of lemon groves. But before saying goodbye to the coast, even the small village of Cetara will give great emotions, with its famous anchovies and anchovy sauce: products that bring all the scent of the sea to the table.

With a last dip to the south, you reach the Cilento, bell final appendage; here to try absolutely is the prince of the Mediterranean diet, Cilento DOP oil, which has its roots in the colonies of Magna Graecia. In short, an itinerary to be savoured, to celebrate the love for the table in the best possible way.

