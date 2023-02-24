Over the Valentine’s weekend Melissa Satta joined Berrettini in Montecarlo, where he lives and trains: the two appeared increasingly close and in love on the pages of «Chi»

The match is still wide open, but the chances that Matteo Berrettini and Melissa Satta win their mixed doubles seem to be all there. The latest confirmation came once again from the pages of the weekly «Chi», which he pinched the new couple in Montecarlowhere the tennis player lives and trains, on the occasion of the weekend of Saint Valentine. According to the magazine, complete with a photo shoot, the two they didn’t detach themselves for a second, not even during his training sessions, with her lovingly assisting him and helping him get dressed, so that he wouldn’t catch cold. True, Satta is a nice distraction, but Berrettini knows well that, if he wants to quickly return to the top ten in the world, he must give it his all on the tennis court.

And so it passed the whole day on Saturday and a half day on Sunday to train, under the eyes of the showgirl, whose patience was finally rewarded with a lunch at the tennis club and a walk hand in hand along the seafront, seasoned with kisses, caresses and various effusions. Although they have known each other for a short time (the first meeting took place thanks to mutual friends just before Christmas), the two seem really close-knit and those who know them well swear that there is a great understanding between them. See also Warm-up - Batshuayi scored a goal from Wanaken and passed Belgium 2 degrees to lead 2-2 – yqqlm

