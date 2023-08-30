Valentini Group Paper joins the Pesaro Basket Consortium

The family of Pesaro Basketball Consortium expands again and welcomes a new business reality of great success. In fact, the press conference dedicated to was held in the Sala Rossa of the Municipality of Pesaro Valentini Group Paperthe latest company to decide to support the Carpegna Prosciutto Basket Pesaro by joining the Consortium.

The President of the CPB Franco Arceci he said: “We thank Oriano Valentini and his wife Elisa Pieri for this important contribution to our society and to the Victoria Libertas sports project. It is a paper converting company which however works for the furniture sector. This is the only reality in the world to carry out this type of activity, complete with a patent filed with the Chamber of Commerce. We will soon also present five other companies that have decided to join the Consortium”.

Oriano Valentini, owner of Valentini Group Paper, illustrated the characteristics of the company based in Vallefoglia: “We produce a special paper for furniture which, however, does not undergo fingerprinting. It consists of a very innovative product, ours is a small company but we have several multinationals among our customers: 98% of our customers come from abroad. We decided to join the Consortium above all for the passion we have for basketball: I remember the many matches at the Hangar which saw Ario Costa and Walter Magnifico as protagonists in the red and white shirt”.

President Ario Costa he said: “I sincerely thank you for having decided to join our family, with so much enthusiasm and desire to do and participate”.

The Councilor for Sport of the Municipality of Pesaro Mila Della Dora underlined: “Thanks to Oriano Valentini for his great passion for sport and for joining the Victoria Libertas family. We hope to get some great satisfactions also in this season; for us it is a source of pride to see the commitment of many excellent entrepreneurs in support of the greatest sporting reality of our city”.