Valentino Di Pisa: “With Thornton the situation is compromised”

Valentine of Pisathe president of Fortitudo Bologna, was yesterday a guest of “Vitamina Effe” on Radio Nettuno Bologna Uno.

Meanwhile the situation of Thornton. “It has already been written in the newspapers, there have been some non-sporting behaviors that the club didn’t like and which led to making this choice, which was necessary because there was a lack of respect towards teammates and beyond. It wasn’t a technical choice, but it would have been worse if we hadn’t given an answer.”

So it’s not true that there was a refusal to return to the field. “No, there was some improper behavior off the pitch”

Is there room for a recovery? “We are waiting for a justification, but the situation is quite compromised. It is something that cannot be overlooked, a lack of respect for a company that will make its mistakes but is trying to deliver on its commitments. We have paid 700,000 euros of outstanding debts, this must be recognized, when instead certain situations are interpreted in a different way”

So are you thinking about some transfer market operations already for the end of the season? “We are evaluating, within the limits of our budget and the possibilities that exist, not forgetting a certain amount of bad luck for which Panni will not return, Aradori will be prolonged, so we will always look for an operation if the conditions are right”

For the fans it seemed like a season with little satisfaction and many defeats. “It’s something I’ve often said, it would have been nice to have a few less defeats, but with all the bad luck we’ve had we still managed to achieve the goal set in this year zero.”

The situation of the property? “Various rumors about the change of ownership have come out, but it still seems premature to me to predict what will happen in the next year. In the meantime, let’s see if these rumors materialize and if there will be any improvements. In the meantime, this was year zero, we gained experience”

The figure of Carraretto? “He is the team manager of the team, while next year we will restore the now absent role of GM”

Did Gentilini then find the people to purchase? “For now there’s nothing concrete, but there’s always a deadline beyond which you can’t go if you want to organize next season in a certain way, it can’t happen like last year. Whoever will be there will have to be clear to everyone as soon as possible to plan the next goals “

Were Americans expected to be so uncooperative? “Davis came from Biella where he did well, and here he didn’t integrate. Thornton was an early pick, but both were up and down too much and didn’t help us. They were caught in the running, at the end of July, on the coach’s choices, and we are sorry because a positive contribution had come from their part, better sporting results would have come and perhaps less controversy “

Is it a team already projected towards next season or will it be enough to change the attitude to make the loose cannon in the playoffs? “I am convinced that this is a very good roster, there have been wrong attitudes and badly played matches. It would be nice to be the loose cannon, but with this bad luck we have a very small group of players. Too bad for Thornton, but the line has been crossed. But for example, in Turin the mental attitude was the right one, before there was an obvious physical decline. But, I repeat, there have been matches that have not been tackled in the right way, and the fans have pointed this out. But this, I repeat, is a valid roster”

How was the position taken by the fans received? “We just have to thank them for what they did. And the team must respect them for the trust they have always placed in us. I saw the reaction in the home match against Milan, of true pride, demonstrating how much the team can be worth”

Dalmonte clearly expressed his willingness to continue. “I talk to him quite often, even today, but it’s not a choice that depends on me because we don’t know who will be the new owner or a possible new course. It seems premature to me.”

These are not the first Americans not to integrate. “You have to get inside their heads. We gave everything needed to express ourselves: environment, crowd, team, trust and playing time, we tried to talk to them, I don’t know why they didn’t find their balance. You can’t always blame others.”

How much did they cost, as wages? “It doesn’t seem right to make statements about their salaries, it wouldn’t be from a serious company. They certainly had their fees, not low ones”

A possible popular shareholding to bring fans into the Consortium as well? “I would love to, it’s not the first time I’ve said it. It would be a democratic way to manage society, the Consortium is a useful tool. We are considering changing the methods of membership, also applying smaller fees”

In the playoffs better Cento or Pistoia? “Basically, perhaps I would prefer Cento because it is closer”

What happened with the centenary of the Police and the shirts with the old sponsor? “My Responsibility”