Valentino Rossi: “Mine was the last generation that met at the bar. Social networks? Fake politically correct”

Valentino Rossi prepares for 24 Hours of Le Mansprobably his last race with the WRT team and his last sporting challenge. The doctor spoke to The print about his career in the MotoGP and what he sees in the immediate future: “It’s a great satisfaction, it means that I’ve done something special that goes beyond being a rider. Even today people ask me when I will go back to motorcycle racing. And they feel bad when I tell them I’m almost 50. So I answer that I will do it next year. That’s a lot to manage. But I understood that it will never change, not even when I stop racing.”

Valentino hopes that the race of Le Mans, scheduled for Saturday 10 June 2023, is not the last: “I don’t like to call it that, I hope not (laughs). I always had in mind to race in the car after the bikes. Now we need to understand where I can go, what matters to me is that I’m old (laughs). It’s quite a challenge, the team WRT for which I run it reminds me of a MotoGP team and BMW believes in my project. I will do a test with theHypercar. We just have to decide when and where.”

“Mine was one of the latest generations that met at the bar, went around with souped-up scooters, made plans to go to the cinema, there were companies. After dinner, you left the house and went to the meeting point, without calling anyone. It’s a great loss, everything has changed and I consider myself lucky.” THE socialaccording to the nine-time world champion, have marked a watershed compared to his generation and freedom of expression is no longer the same: “Everything you say bounces off 300 sites and you carry your consequences for at least two weeks. You do a half hour interview and then you look for the big headline to click, this is annoying. What happen? There’s a finto politically correct among sportsmen, they are all friends, they hug each other. It’s nice? I liked it better before, when you said what you thought”.