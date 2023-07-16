Home » Valentino Rossi wins race 2 of the Gt World Challenge Europe- breaking latest news at Misano
Valentino Rossi wins race 2 of the Gt World Challenge Europe- breaking latest news at Misano

by admin
Valentino Rossi wins race 2 of the Gt World Challenge Europe- breaking latest news at Misano

by Daniele Sparisci

The nine-time MotoGP world champion triumphed in the GT championship with BMW on his home track. First success for the Doctor in the category

Out of the car, standing in front of his people. Valentino Rossi won race 2 of the GT World Challenge Europe at Misano. the first important success on four wheels for the Doctor in one of the most competitive championships in the category.

The Doctor at the wheel of a BMW of the Wrt team crewed by Maxime Rossi. Great party for the nine-time MotoGP world champion who is growing well in endurance tests and is aiming to participate in the 24 Hours of Mans one day. Valentino detached the Audi of Legeret and Haase by 4 seconds. On the podium also the other BMW of Wrt driven by Simmenauer-Neubauer.

(Article being updated)

July 16, 2023 (change July 16, 2023 | 3:30 pm)

