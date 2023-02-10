Home Sports Valeria Mazza, greetings to Sanremo from the Courchevel World Ski Championships – Corriere TV
The model who hosted the 1996 edition of the Festival is in France to follow her son Tiziano Gravier who runs for the Argentina national team

Daniele Sparisci / Daniele Sparisci, sent to Courchevel / CorriereTv

Valeria Mazza, the former Argentine top model, sends a greeting to the Italians recalling the experience at the Sanremo Festival. You are in France at the Courchevel World Ski Championships to follow your son Tiziano Gravier who runs for the Argentine national team. Here the article (Daniele Sparisci, sent to Courchevel)

February 10, 2023 – Updated February 10, 2023, 4:54 pm

